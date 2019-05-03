Great Plains Association of Realtors Hosting Dream Center Supply Drive

Sunday, May 5th, the Great Plains Association of Realtors will be hosting a supply drive for the Central Kansas Dream Center during their Spring Open Houses event. From 1PM until 3PM over 30 homes for sale across Great Bend and the surrounding area will be hosting open houses, and donations will be collected.

Suggested donations include: HE laundry soap, dryer sheets, stain remover, toilet cleaner, Fabuloso, Windex, Comet, bleach, dish soap, Lysol, spiral notebooks, journals, lined paper, and notebook paper.

Items can be dropped of at any of the addresses listed in Great Bend Post’s list of Barton County Open Houses. See details and directions HERE.

The Dream Center’s purpose statement is Reaching Hurting People, Restoring Families, Realizing Dreams and we touch lives through the soup kitchen, free boutique, homeless shelter for women and women with children, aging out of foster care program, discipleship program for men and women who have any kind of life controlling issues, financial assistance program, food baskets, and multiple groups including but not limited to grief & loss, parenting, overcoming depression, anger management, breaking abusive relationship cycles, boundaries and many more.