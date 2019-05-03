Friday Sports Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 after a long rain delay to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Despite the strong performance by Strasburg, the Nationals fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist after the game and replaced him with minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Wily Peralta with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 for a four-game split. Whit Merrifield became the third player with a two-triple game this season for the Royals, who lead the major leagues with 17 in 32 games. His third-inning triple drove in Martin Maldonado, who beat out an infield hit and is 7 for 13 against Charlie Morton.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for Tyreek Hill has sent a letter to the NFL disputing claims made by the wide receiver’s fiancee of child abuse. In the four-page letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, attorney N. Trey Pettlon also said Hill was willing to cooperate with the league’s investigation.

National Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference after Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 116-95 win over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid went 9 of 18 from the floor and made 12 of 13 free throws after averaging only 14 points and 28% shooting from the floor in the first two games. Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam had 20.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Rockets guard James Harden will play in Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinal series against Golden State on Saturday despite injuries to both eyes. It was clear that last year’s MVP was still struggling as he squinted under the light while answering questions about it. The injury occurred when he was hit by Draymond Green during the first quarter Game 2, but he finished the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche won last night to even their NHL second-round series at two games apiece. Patrice Bergeron scored two power-play goals and Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots as the Bruins dumped Columbus, 4-1. Nathan MacKinnon ran his point streak to eight games by scoring the game-winning goal in the second period of the Avs’ 3-0 shutout of San Jose.

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa after he completed his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Russell was eligible to rejoin the Cubs on Friday, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday the team wanted to give him more time at Triple-A to get ready. Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy fired a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen after the opening round of the PGA’s the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy twice made birdie when he was out of position off the tee and ran off three straight birdies on the back nine for his lowest start in his 10 appearances at Quail Hollow. Dahmen holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish a bogey-free round.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 Houston 2

Final Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 1

Final Chi White Sox 6 Boston 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Toronto 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 1 Cincinnati 0

Final San Diego 11 Atlanta 2

Final Colorado 11 Milwaukee 6

Final Washington 2 St. Louis 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 116 Toronto 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Columbus 1

Final Colorado 3 San Jose 0