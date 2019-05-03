Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Fri 5/3
3:45PM B104 – High School Softball – TMP @ Great Bend (@ Barton Community College)
3:45PM B104 – High School Baseball – Hoisington @ Larned
5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
Sat 5/4
2:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
6:30PM – KVGB/97.7 FM – NBA Playoffs – Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets
Sun 5/5
11:30AM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
5:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs
Mon 5/6
6:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros
Tues 5/7
1:45PM B104 – High School Baseball – Hutch and TMP @ Great BEnd
3:45PM KBGL – High School Softball – Larned @ Halstead
6:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros
Wed 5/8
6:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros