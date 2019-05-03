Derrick Johnson set to retire as a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s retirement season at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Chief in the near future.

Though Johnson played the final six games of his career in Oakland, he expressed his commitment to the Chiefs when the team decided to let him reach free agency after the 2017 season.

Johnson’s news comes a day after running back Jamaal Charles signed a one-day contract and also retired as a Chief.

Johnson was a first-round pick by the organization in 2005 and spent 13 years in Kansas City before joining the Raiders for last season. He was released in October.

He is the Chiefs’ career tackles leader with 1,262 and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.