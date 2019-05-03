Cop Shop (5/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/2)

Injury Accident

At 7:16 a.m. an accident was reported at 327 NE 190 Road in Hoisington.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:24 p.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/2)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 6:02 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1108 Warner Road.

At 8:59 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4801 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:41 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Main Street.

Stroke

At 1:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1522 Baker Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:44 p.m. an officer arrested Adam Bailey in the 2100 block of 27th Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 2:59 p.m. Lazar, the K-9, was used on a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 27th Street.

At 5:12 p.m. Lazar, the K-9, was used in the 3400 block of Lakin Avenue.