GREAT BEND – Charles S. Button, 86, passed away May 2, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Ellinwood. He was born July 20, 1932, at Great Bend, to Dee E. & Grace E. (Dorfshaffer) Button. He married Marilyn M. Hiss, May 24, 1952, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Charles was farmer and pilot. He was a member of the NRA, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the First Congregational Church. He graduated from GBHS with the Class of 1950 and Spartan School of Aeronautics. He loved flying, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, and being with his family.

Survivors include, his wife, Marilyn of the home; one son, David Button and wife Barbara of Great Bend; three daughters, Kathryn Button and husband Darrel Ratlief of McPherson, Lori Vincent and husband Jack of Hill City, and Carolyn Sutherland and husband John of Parker, CO; one brother, Robert E. Button; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, William H. Button.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Debby Rains presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the NRA or March of Dimes, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

