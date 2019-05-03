Benefit ride scheduled to help wounded Rice Co. sheriff, undersheriff

RICE COUNTY — Officials have announced a benefit ride for the Rice County sheriff and undersheriff who were wounded during an incident this week in Sterling and rural Rice County.

The Blue Iron Motorcycle club, which is a law enforcement club, will take the fundraising ride on May 22 at 10 a.m.

The ride will start at the old Shopko parking lot in Lyons and end at Sonic in Sterling.

All donations from this ride will benefit Sheriff Bryant Evans and Undersheriff Chad Murphy.

Murphy was wounded after attempting to serve a warrant on David Madden. He was initially taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition but continues to improve, according to the KBI.

Later, while approaching a home in the rural Rice County community of Raymond, Sheriff Evans was wounded in the leg. He was treated at a Wichita hospital and has returned to a limited work schedule.

For more information on this ride, contact Justin Holiday at 620-680-0503 or Mark Towery at 620-680-0853.