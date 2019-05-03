2 jailed in Kansas after woman’s body found in Missouri lake

BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in Kansas after a woman’s body was found in a Missouri lake.

Thirty-three-year-old Samantha McCoy and 43-year-old Monte McCoy were charged Thursday with first-degree assault.

They aren’t charged in the death of 69-year-old Cindy McCoy, whose body was found Thursday afternoon in a vehicle in the eastern Missouri town of Butler.

But the arrest warrant for Monte McCoy says he and Samantha McCoy acted together and “knowingly attempted to kill or cause serious physical injury to” Cindy McCoy by striking her with a vehicle.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation also had sought Samantha McCoy as a person of interest.

The two suspects are jailed in Linn County, Kansas. Their relationship wasn’t released. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.