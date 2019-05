OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed after she got out of a wrecked car and was struck by a passing vehicle in suburban Kansas City.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Police say the woman was a passenger in a car whose driver lost control and crashed into a median. The woman then got of the vehicle and was hit. She died later at a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.