Thursday Sports Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles Mikolas outpitched Max Scherzer, Marcell Ozuna had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 for their fifth straight win. Jose Martinez drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 11. Washington has lost the first three games of the series and six of their last seven overall, and fell to 12-17.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first big league homer, Kansas City pounded AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell for the second time in a week, and the Royals routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 to wrap up a doubleheader sweep. Adalberto Mondesi homered in the opener to help Kansas City to a 3-2 victory. The finale of the four-game series is Thursday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants have told Corey Ballentine to skip the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp to mourn the death of a Washburn University teammate who was killed in a shooting that also injured New York’s sixth-round pick just hours after being taken in the NFL draft. The Giants draft choices and rookie free agents were to report on Thursday and practice on Friday and Saturday.

National Headlines

DENVER (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have tied their NBA Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece by carrying a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter before holding off the Nuggets, 97-90 in Denver. CJ McCollum scored 20 points and picked up the offensive slack for backcourt mate Damian Lillard, who added 14 points but was just 5 of 17 from the floor and 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic had 16 points and 14 boards but got off to a slow start and wasn’t nearly the take-control force he was in Game 1, when he scored 37 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to hire current Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations. Rosas has been a finalist for the top job with several other NBA teams and had a three-month stint as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks in 2013 before returning to the Rockets. He replaces Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at midseason from his dual role as president and coach.

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues are tied at two games apiece in their NHL second-round series, while the Hurricanes own a 3-0 lead over the New York Islanders. Ben Bishop made 27 saves and Jason Spezza scored a power-play goal late in the first period to put the Stars ahead to stay in a 4-2 victory over the Blues. Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and Justin Williams broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period of the Hurricanes’ 5-2 victory against the Islanders.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from Saturday’s race because of a breathing problem. The colt from Southern California was made the 4-1 early favorite for Saturday’s 145th Derby. Omaha Beach galloped Wednesday morning without any problem and trainer Richard Mandella said everything was fine, but that changed by late afternoon when Rogers said Omaha Beach has an entrapped epiglottis.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Texas 5

Final Arizona 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Chi Cubs 11 Seattle 0

Final Philadelphia 7 Detroit 3

Final Miami 4 Cleveland 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Oakland 3

Final Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final Baltimore 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Kansas City 8 Tampa Bay 2

Final Minnesota 6 Houston 2

Final Chi White Sox 7 Baltimore 6

Final L-A Angels 6 Toronto 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Washington 1

Final Cincinnati 1 N-Y Mets 0

Final Atlanta 5 San Diego 1

Final Colorado 11 Milwaukee 4

Final San Francisco 2 L-A Dodgers 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Portland 97 Denver 90

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 2