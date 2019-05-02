Search continues for Kansas felon for Tuesday shooting incident

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating shooting and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shooting was reported in the 2200 block of SE Turnpike Avenue it Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Police identified 35-year-old Mario Dewun ONeal, Sr. as the suspect. ONeal left the scene in a black SUV with a 60-day tag. Police have no make or model information of the SUV.

A second vehicle, a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, was also involved in the crime.

ONeal may be armed with a handgun. Probable cause exists for an arrest of ONeal at this time, according to Jones. He has five previous drug convictions and additional driving convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police