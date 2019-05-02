Update: Suspect who stole new Mustang GT from Kansas dealer identified

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged fraud and theft and have identified the suspect.

According to a social media report from Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County, the man suspected of providing a fraudulent credit application to Rusty Eck Ford in the 7300 Block of East Kellogg in Wichita and then driving away in a 2019 Ford Mustang after the dealership employee went to run the report has been identified and is in custody, according to Wichita police.

Kenneth Dion Eastham, 46, is being held on requested charges that include criminal depravation of a vehicle, flee or elude law enforcement, flee and elude reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended or revoked and a variety of other traffic violations, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report.

Police have released no additional details on the arrest.

