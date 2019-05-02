Flow is Female/Spayed, 5-6 months, Felv/Fiv tested NEG. Current vaccines, dewormed, litter box trained, gets along with other cats, does not like dogs. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Pet of the Week – Pauly
