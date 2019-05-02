Dateline – Otis

Laurel Jacob Hergert, 84, died April 30, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse. He was born December 12, 1934, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Jacob and Frieda (Ochs) Hergert.

Laurel grew up on a farm west of Albert, Kansas, and graduated from Otis Rural High School. On October 9, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Dumler, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Otis.

Laurel’s career began in janitorial and maintenance for the high schools in Otis and Sublette, Kansas. After a year of sales work for Hilts in Wichita, the family then moved to Larned for a year, finally settling in Garden City in 1970 where he traveled throughout southwest Kansas performing sales and service work. Laurel and Anita owned Hergerts Cleaning, Equipment and Supplies.

In 1971, Laurel became a charter graduate of the Finney County Volunteer Sheriff’s Posse. He was promoted to sergeant in 1975 and also served as commander of the 25 member organization under Sheriff Grover Craig in the late 70’s.

As empty nesters in the 1980’s, Laurel and Anita began square dancing lessons. They formed many dear friendships while participating in festivals for over 20 years.

Laurel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita of the home; son, Blane Hergert and wife Sue of Jetmore; and daughter, Gay Tuttle and husband Tom of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Merril Hergert and wife Rachel of Marshfield, Wisconsin; sister, Nettie Foos of Tracy, California; grandchildren, Justin, Melissa, and Nicole Hergert, and Emily Viskup and husband Clay; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Cecil Hergert.

Friends may sign the book Monday through Friday at the funeral home, there will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Otis, with Reverend Shelly Klingensmith presiding. Inurnment will follow in Otis Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life or American Heart Association in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.