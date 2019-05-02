Kansas K-9 helps deputy make $9M fentanyl bust

WABAUNSEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug distribution charges after an arrest in northeast Kansas.

On Wednesday, a Wabaunsee County deputy and his K-9 Partner Karma came across a vehicle in which the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Karma alerted to the odor and presence of narcotics, according to a social media report.

The deputy arrested the driver, the vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle.

Investigators located two bags containing several hundred pills and 10 wrapped bundles. The pills are suspected to be fentanyl and the bundles were also suspected to be heroin or methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl. The estimated street value of these drugs were over 9 million dollars.

The sheriff will release the suspect’s name after charges are filed.

The sheriff did remind that Fentanyl is a very dangerous substance and has been the cause of many deaths by overdose.

Over 100 deaths occurred in Kansas last year and recently there were 2 deaths in Riley County from fentanyl.