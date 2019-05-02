Kan. man in custody after violent disturbance, barricade situation

Just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a violent domestic disturbance in the 5500 block of SW Avalon in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

While officers were still in route to the case address, information was developed that the suspect, 23 year old David J. Garcia, had fled the scene and was armed with a handgun.

Garcia then entered a house in the 5400 block of SW 15th and refused to comply with lawful orders to come out.

At approximately 09:07 p.m., Garcia exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. Garcia is under arrest and charges will be determined after interviews were completed, according to Trimble.