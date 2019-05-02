Infant found in Kansas home with dead brother recovering

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 4-month-old boy who was found injured in a Wichita home where his brother died is recovering from his injuries.

The boy, named Tai, was severely underweight and had broken bones when officers found him last month along with the body of his 2-year-old brother, Zaiden.

Zaiden’s parents, Brandi Marchant and Zaiden’s dad Patrick Javonovich, are charged with felony murder and child abuse.

Tai’s father, Julius Casura, saidthat his son is reacting to lights and people talking to him. He says Tai is expected to make a full recovery.

Casura said he recently found out he was Tai’s dad and he’s trying to get full custody of the boy. He says he was unaware of the alleged abuse his son endured.