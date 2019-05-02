Hoisington woman injured following one-vehicle accident

On Thursday, May 2 at about 7:15 a.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported injury accident in the 300 block of Northeast 190 Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker, red in color. The vehicle was resting on its left side. The driver was still in the vehicle. Hoisington Fire Department and EMS also responded to the location and were able to remove the occupant.

Erin L. Schmidt, age 28 of Hoisington, was transported to Clara Barton Hospital with possible head and neck injuries.

Investigation indicates the vehicle was eastbound on Northeast 190 Road when it entered the south ditch. After traveling more than 200 feet in the ditch it struck a culvert at a farm driveway. The vehicle became airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest on the driver side.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.