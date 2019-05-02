Friday Weather

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.