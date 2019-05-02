Friday Weather

Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.