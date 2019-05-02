Do’s and Don’ts at Cheyenne Bottoms

Cheyenne Bottoms boasts approximately 41,000 acres of wetlands just northeast of Great Bend. Being the largest wetland in the interior United States brings many local and even out-of-state tourists for bird watching.

Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner reminds anyone coming out to Cheyenne Bottoms to park your vehicle on the side of the road if you stop to gaze.

“The other day I was driving a tractor down a road, and I could barely get around the visitors’ vehicles,” said Wagner. “One vehicle in particular had their spotting scope set up dead center of the road. Please pull over to the side and avoid parking in the middle of the road.”

A question that Wagner receives a lot is, can you fish at Cheyenne Bottoms? The answer is yes and Wagner says you can fish pretty much anywhere you can park your vehicle.

When Kansas fish hatcheries have excess fish, the organizations will occasionally bring fish to restock the waters at Cheyenne Bottoms.

“It’s not like we get fish every year,” Wagner said. “The hatcheries call us up and ask if we want extra fish. Plus, the water that we have been able to divert from the Arkansas River and Wet Walnut Creek has brought in fish as well.”

Wagner says there is usually channel catfish, bullhead carp, largemouth bass, and crappie fish available at the wetlands.