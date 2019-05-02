Deputies, KHP seize 87 pounds of pot during I-70 traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a Wednesday traffic stop.

Just after 10a.m., Shawnee County Sheriff deputies seized approximately 87 pounds of Marijuana worth an estimated $175,000 from a traffic stop on eastbound I-70 near MacVicar Avenue, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

A 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Nissan Armada, were involved in the traffic stop.

Deputies booked Preston G. Payne, 33, of Rossville, GA, and Ruth A. Sayger, 30, of Chattanooga, TN, were into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges that include Distribution of Hallucinogens, Use/Possession w/Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.