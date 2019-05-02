Chamber Connect: Reverse Scholarship – Interview with Christy Tustin

Did you miss this month’s Chamber Connect show?

Here’s the interview from May 2 with Cole Reif and guests Megan Barfield and Laura Blankenship from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. This month’s special guest is Christy Tustin from Golden Belt Community Foundation talking about a reverse scholarship program to bring young professionals back to the area to work.

Chamber Connect airs the first Thursday every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM and greatbendpost.com. The show highlights hosted events through the Chamber and other community projects.