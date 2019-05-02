Barton County Sheriff’s Office one of several agencies who responded to Rice County shooting

Monday was a long day and night for Barton County Sheriff’s Office personnel. After spending the early morning hours Monday keeping an eye on some severe weather that was moving through the area, several deputies along with Sheriff Brian Bellendir found themselves called into action again after a shooting that took place in Rice County. Bellendir says when the call came in late Monday afternoon that Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy had been shot while making a traffic stop at the north side of Sterling, his office along with many other law enforcement agencies responded quickly.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans was later shot in the leg by 37-year old David Madden at his father’s home near Raymond. Madden later killed his father before killing himself during a standoff.

Chad Murphy, who was shot four times during the initial traffic stop, is recovering in a Wichita hospital although he remains in serious condition. Bellendir says a fund has been set up for those who would like to make monetary donations to the Murphy family.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Donations will be used for medical expenses, or other personal or family expenses related to the incident.

Donations can be made at the Alden State Bank in Sterling, or mailed to the bank at:

Alden State Bank

Attn: Chad Murphy Fund

P.O. Box 288

Sterling, KS 67579