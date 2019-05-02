Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/1)

BOOKED: Hannah Kennedy of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court case for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Andrew S. Campbell of Great Bend on KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond. Harvey County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWS, bond set at $6,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Alonzo of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Morgan White of Delphos on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Trey Schartz on GBMC case after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Sara Delgadillo of Great Bend to treatment.

RELEASED: Michael Philbern of Great Bend to treatment.