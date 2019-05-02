A Schugart donation allows GPS Kids Club to meet fundraising goal for Phase 1

By COLE REIF

As word spread throughout multiple media outlets that GPS Kids Club needed quick financial help or they would be threatened to close, several community members passionate about the childcare program pledged their donations.

Owner Debbie Stephens found out Wednesday that Larry and Kathy Schugart donated roughly $20,000 to finish the fundraising needed to install a fire alarm system at the building on West 12th Street in Hoisington.

Following GPS Kids Club’s story, the Schugarts set up their fund through the Golden Belt Community Foundation to donate the remaining funds necessary to pay for the fire alarm system that needed to be installed by May 31.

“Christy Tustin (Golden Belt Community Foundation Executive Director) said she had a donor following us in the media,” Stephens said. “They were curious about our situation and eventually wanted to help complete this project.”

The check was presented to GPS Kids Club Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office issued citations to GPS last August following an inspection. Firetronics designed plans of the needed improvements that were approved April 9th that would cost $42,123. Firetronics needed $20,000 upfront to begin the installation.

A Facebook campaign, “$20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids” has received 150 donations of $100 or more and a GoFundMe page has collected $3,000. Superior Essex donated the wire needed for the fire alarm system, reducing the price for GPS. The Schugart donation will now allow GPS more time to finish the rest of safety upgrades.

“Our goal is to do this project one section at a time, or room by room,” said Stephens. “We might approved the community to see if different businesses would sponsor a room.”

GPS will look to replace all their doors with fire-rated doors, add more exits, and continue to replace the heating and air unit. Stephens estimated the cost of the second phase will be $150,000. GPS will be allowed to stay open while construction of the fire alarm system is ongoing.

“We’ve got quite a ways to go,” Stephens added. “We’re still waiting to hear from the Fire Marshal’s Office as to when the next improvements need to be finished.”

On May 11, the Farmhouse in Hoisington will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will include a bounce house, snow cones, and face painting for children. From a 5-7 p.m. there will be a barbecue, and from 7-11 p.m. a dance is scheduled. There will also be a back-to-school bash in August and GPS plans on selling enchiladas and breakfast burritos next week.

In its fifth year, GPS is a nonprofit daycare provider for children kindergarten through sixth grade, open before and after school and during the summer. GPS serves approximately 40 students during the school year and more than 60 children during the summer. The staff includes 15 part-time employees during the school year and usually around 10 during the summer.