Wednesday Sports Headlines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Big 12 coaches are discussing the implementation of a standardized conference-wide injury report, but they would prefer some type of national uniformity. The Big 12 is among six FBS conferences holding spring meetings in Arizona this week. Introducing NFL-style injury reports to college football has become more likely in the past year as legal wagering on sporting events has become more prevalent. Currently, the sharing of information about injured players varies from school to school.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched neatly into the seventh inning, helping himself by kicking the ball over to first for a key out, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 3-2. Harrison Bader drove in two runs and Kolten Wong had two hits as NL Central-leading St. Louis earned its fourth straight win. It was the Cardinals’ 18th victory in April, matching a team record set in 2008.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa when he’s eligible to return from his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy later this week. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the team wants to give Russell more time in the minors before rejoining the major league roster. Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ game against the Kansas City Royals was washed out Tuesday night, and the teams will make it up at part of a doubleheader Wednesday with the first game starting at 12:15 p.m. The second game will begin 45 minutes after the first game.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Minnesota will play Oklahoma in a neutral-site game this season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Nov. 9 nonconference matchup will be the 25th NCAA Division I men’s basketball game at the Pentagon since the 3,250-seat arena opened in 2013. Minnesota played Oklahoma State there in 2015 and Vanderbilt there in 2016. Both the Gophers and Sooners lost in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

National Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier has had his misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction thrown out by a judge today, less than 24 hours before he was due to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence. The decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under the state’s 1995 child endangerment law instead of the 2007 law. The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out as Penn State president shortly after former football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame defensive end Gino Marchetti has died at 93. Marcheti helped the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL titles in the last 1950s and was named to the Pro Bowl during 11 of his 14 seasons. Marchetti fought in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and enjoyed his greatest financial success with his Gino’s Hamburgers chain that he eventually sold to Marriott in 1982.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) is finally heading to the injured list with a bruised left elbow after sitting out seven of the team’s last eight games. Rendon was hit by a pitch on his elbow during an April 20 game against Miami, ending a 17-game hitting streak. He missed the next four games, went 0 for 3 in one appearance, then skipped three more games for the Nationals.

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres’ injured list now includes rookie star Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr., who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a hamstring injury. The 20-year-old shortstop injured his left hamstring Sunday at Washington after doing an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base. Tatis is hitting .300 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 27 games.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Cleveland 7 Miami 4

Final Pittsburgh 6 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Final Arizona 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Oakland 1

Final Houston 11 Minnesota 0

Final L-A Angels 4 Toronto 3

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 8:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 2

Final N-Y Mets 4 Cincinnati 3, 10 Innings

Final San Diego 4 Atlanta 3

Final Milwaukee 4 Colorado 3

Final L-A Dodgers 10 San Francisco 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 123 Boston 102

Final Golden State 115 Houston 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 2 Boston 1

Final San Jose 4 Colorado 2