W. Mark Garrett

(Walter) Mark Garrett, age 90, passed away on April, 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 16, 1928, near Central City, Neb., the son of Walter B. and Frankie Virginia (Good) Garrett. He graduated from Central City High School in 1946 and attended Doane College in Crete, Neb. Mark married Marjorie Ann Peck, Nov. 28, 1948, in Archer, Neb. She preceded him in death on October 18, 2010.

After several years of employment with the B.F. Goodrich Co., he moved to Great Bend in 1959 as manager of the local B.F. Goodrich store. In 1967 he founded G-B Tires, Inc. and remained active in the business until shortly before his death.

Mark was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1959, serving on the Board of Trustees and several committees, Chamber of Commerce, Stoneridge Country Club and the Lake Barton Golf Association, all of Great Bend.

Mark loved to play golf, making several holes-in-one through the years. He shared his love of golf with his wife and children, teaching them all how to play. Mark and Marjorie enjoyed traveling on 5 continents and managed to play a round of golf on most. He was a sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and KU Basketball. Above all, Mark and Marjorie were avid Nebraska Football fans and season ticket holders for over 40 years, traveling to many of their bowl games.

They treasured the fellowship and friendships that were developed while playing bridge and traveling to golf destinations and NU ball games.

Survivors include two sons, Rickard Garrett and wife Karen and Timothy Garrett both of Great Bend; two daughters, Deborah McGreevy and husband Bob of Pratt and Penelope Pinkston and husband Chris of St. John; brother, David Garrett; 9 Grandchildren, Tina Lamb, Tiffany Dick and husband Bob, Jason Pinkston and wife Beth, Haley Kern and husband Peter, Brandon Garrett and wife Amanda, Jennifer Garrett, Kelsey Scheuerman and husband Todd, Abby Hinman and husband Jeff, Logan Garrett and wife Dru; and 22 Great Grand Children, Dalton Lamb, Dylan Lamb, D.J. Lamb, Micah Dick, Kaitlyn Dick, Mckenna Kern, Jaidyn Pinkston, Darrin Lamb, Grady Pinkston, Kirstin Pinkston, Leah Pinkston, Konnor Garrett, Garrett Kern, Tyler Scheuerman, Kamryn Garrett, Madilyn Scheuerman, Cooper Garrett, Stanley Kern, Hudson Hinman, Meadow Phillips, Kynslee Garrett and Hazel Hinman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; daughter-in-law, Lynda Garrett; grandson-in-law, Scott Lamb; brothers, Warren and Wesley Garrett; sisters, Virginia Stalker, Helen Hoffman, Muriel Schroyer and Mary Fritz.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Great Bend, with Pastor Morita Truman officiating. A private family interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church or Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice of Great Bend in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530