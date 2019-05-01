Update: Police find Kan. teen who escaped during transport for court

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities in Riley County located a 16-year-old who escaped from a private Security Company while in transport for court proceeding Tuesday.

Just after 10:30 a.m. the teen identified as John Lewis Falley Wallace, according to the Riley County arrest report, escaped near the intersection of 5th and Fort Riley Blvd in Manhattan, according to a release from the Riley County Police Department.

At the time of the escape, schools in the area were placed on secure campus mode, according to the RCPD. That was lifted at approximately noon.

The Riley County Police Department never indicated the escape presented a threat to the public. Police have not released details on how or where they located the teen.

Wallace is now being held for Interference with law enforcement officer; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution, according to the RCPD arrest report.

NOTE: Kansas state law allows law enforcement to release the names of juveniles age 14 and older involved in criminal cases

