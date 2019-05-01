Thursday Weather

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.