Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include the animal care specialists from the Animal Care Hospital in Great Bend. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

11:30-Noon  “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif.  Guests include Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Coordinator Megan Barfield, along with the Director of Business Development Laura Blankenship. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30     Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals 

4:30-5P          AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-12P           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”