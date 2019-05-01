Record amount of medications recovered during drug take back day in Barton County

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The drug take back day in Great Bend resulted in a success for the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Health Department this past weekend. On Saturday, April 27, the two departments teamed up on the east side of the Barton County Courthouse on Kansas Street to take unused prescription and nonprescription medications.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the traffic of people getting rid of medications was constant during the four-hour service.

“We had a few nursing homes come by and veterinary drugs come in,” said Bellendir. “I’d say the most of it was individual citizens coming in with a small bag of drugs and dropping it off.”

In four hours, the Sheriff’s Office and Health Department recovered 313 pounds of prescription and non-prescription drugs. Bellendir said that is record for the departments.

“We box up the medications and send them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA),” Bellendir said.

The public service is designed to prevent abuse of prescription drugs and allow for proper disposal. There was no fee for the service.