Police: Suspect stole new Mustang GT from Kansas dealer

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged fraud and theft.

According to a social media report from Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County, this man suspected of providing a fraudulent credit application to Rusty Eck Ford in the 7300 Block of East Kellogg in Wichita.

The suspect then stole a 2019 Ford Mustang after the dealership employee went to run the report.

Anyone who can you identify the suspect is asked to Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 267-2111.