Police: Employee slashed with knife during Kan. armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and ask the public for help to identify possible suspects.

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a robbery in the 1300 Block of North Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 32-year-old female and 35-year-old male employee told police that two unknown suspects armed with knives entered the business and demanded money. During the robbery they slashed the female employee with a knife that caused a minor injury, according to Davidson. The suspects took money and fled the store.

One suspect is described as an unknown race male in his mid 20s, 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 140 pounds, wore a black hoody, blue jeans, blue or purple gloves and wore a skeleton mask. The other suspect is described as an unknown race male in his mid 20s, 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 140 pounds, wore a black jacket over a maroon hoody, grey sweats, a black stocking cap, a black glove on one hand and a skeleton mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.