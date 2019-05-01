Great Bend Post

Police: Employee slashed with knife during Kan. armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and ask the public for help to identify possible suspects.

Location of Tuesday night’s armed robbery google image

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a robbery in the 1300 Block of North Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 32-year-old female and 35-year-old male employee told police that two unknown suspects armed with knives entered the business and demanded money. During the robbery they slashed the female employee with a knife that caused a minor injury, according to Davidson. The suspects took money and fled the store.

One suspect is described as an unknown race male in his mid 20s, 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 140 pounds, wore a black hoody, blue jeans, blue or purple gloves and wore a skeleton mask. The other suspect is described as an unknown race male in his mid 20s, 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 140 pounds, wore a black jacket over a maroon hoody, grey sweats, a black stocking cap, a black glove on one hand and a skeleton mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.