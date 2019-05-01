Larned man sentenced for aggravated indecent liberties with a teenager

On Tuesday, April 30, Benjamin Paredes, 29 of Larned, appeared in the Pawnee County District Court for sentencing. The defendant entered a no contest plea on February 1, 2019, to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of fourteen.

The charge stems from an incident at a private residence in August of 2018. The case was investigated by the Larned Police Department with the assistance of the Family Crisis Child Advocacy Center of Great Bend.

After hearing statements of counsel, District Judge Bruce Gatterman sentenced Paredes to the standard sentence under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines of 94 months in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). The Court further ordered the defendant be subject to lifetime registration as a violent sex offender. By law he can earn up to 15% goodtime credit.

Following the hearing, Paredes was remanded into the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff pending transport to KDOC.