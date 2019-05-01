KSHSAA provides guidelines for Pre-Season Football Jamboree’s

A preseason jamboree is an opportunity for member high schools to participate in a controlled scrimmage per the following conditions:

A jamboree consists of three (3) or four (4) member school teams. Two teams are not permitted. In addition five or more schools are not permitted.

Only KSHSAA member high schools may participate in a preseason jamboree.

A member school is limited to one preseason jamboree date.

To participate in a preseason jamboree, a member school team must have completed (10) ten days of practice, prior to the preseason jamboree date.

Each individual player must participate in at least (9) nine days of practice before that individual is permitted to participate in the preseason jamboree.

A preseason jamboree can be held no earlier than Friday or Saturday of SCW #8, so long as all other requirements are met. The 2019 dates are August 30 or 31.

Participating in a preseason jamboree is optional for member high schools. (Not required)

NO SCHOOL MAY RUN MORE THAN THIRTY-SIX (36) OFFENSIVE PLAYS ON A PRESEASON JAMBOREE DATE. For example, if the jamboree consists of 4 teams, then each team can run (12) offensive plays against each of the other 3 teams.

Each preaseason jamboree should be divided into sessions. Team A vs Team B and Team C vs Team D is considered one session. Once a session has completed, then a 5-minute rest period is required before starting the next session. The next session will involve Team A vs Team C and Team B vs Team D, etc.

The rotation of teams and where to run the plays from will be established by the participating head coaches prior to the preseason jamboree beginning. For example, some plays may be held on the goal line and others from the 40 yard line, etc.

No kicking or special teams are permitted.

We recommend schools develop contracts with those schools participating, so all know the details of the preseason jamboree. Please note: If only one team shows up, the preseason jamboree cannot take place with 2 teams.

All NFHS football playing rules shall apply with one exception: Coaches may be on the field to provide instruction.

The preseason jamboree shall be officiated by registered KSHSAA football officials. Consideration should be given for training of officials at these events.

Charging admission is up to the host school.

Supervision is the responsibility of the host school and all participating schools.

INTERPRETATION:

The 36 play limit, is established for each team. For example: In a 3 team rotation, varsity school teams may participate on one end and sub-varsity teams on the other, with both teams getting 36 offensive plays for the event, provided that no player gets more than 36 plays, as stated in the guidelines.