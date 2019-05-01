Kansas woman dead, child hospitalized after car struck a tree

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Shawnee County.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Captain Danny Lotridge, a Subaru Legacy driven by an adult female was westbound in the 4700 Block of SE 69thStreet in rural Shawnee County.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It slid sideways into the ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. AMR transported a juvenile male passenger who had been in the front seat to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries, according to Lotridge.

The names of the driver and passenger are being withheld at this time pending family notifications.