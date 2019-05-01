Kan. officer ruled justified in shooting, wounding of teen

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that a suburban Kansas City police officer was justified in shooting and wounding an 18-year-old homicide suspect.

The Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney said Tuesday in the ruling that Matthew Bibee Jr. made comments that indicated his intent to kill the officer.

Bibee began shooting on March 31 after an officer confronted him because he matched the description of a suspect in an attempted carjacking. Bibee sustained shrapnel wound to his wrist. Investigators said that as Bibee was being led to a police car, he shouted that he was trying to take the officer’s “life first.”

Bibee is jailed on $1 million bond on charges that include battery on a law enforcement officer and first-degree murder in the March 29 killing of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.