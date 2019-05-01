Larned – G. Carol Gross, 89, passed away April 29, 2019 at University of Kansas Health Systems Hays Medical Center, Hays.

She was born June 10, 1929 In Knob Noster, Missouri to Leslie F. and Georgia M. Musser Gowin.

A longtime area resident, she was a member of the First Christian Church, Larned Country Club, both of Larned. She served on the Larned Housing Board for 17 years and the Library Board for 18 years. She enjoyed golfing, going to the lake, ladies bridge club and helped to organize a charity auction for the American Cancer Society.

On June 15, 1947 she married Leonard R. Gross at Warrensburg, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1990.

Survivors include; longtime partner, Kenneth “Red” Langley; two sons, Terry (Phyllis) Gross, Knoxville, Tennessee, Tim (Connie) Gross, St. John; one daughter, Maryl (Mike) Chain, Independence, Missouri; one step-son Floyd (Darlene) Guernsey, Enid, Oklahoma; one step-daughter, Candace (Steve) Dolan, Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by; her parents; her husband; three brothers, Don Gowin, Glenn Gowin, Charles Gowin; a sister, Pauline Wheeler; a grandson, Chris Gross.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Larned Cemetery, Larned. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following the graveside service at the J.A. Haas Building, Larned, with Pastor Wade Russell presiding. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.

Memorials may be given to Jordan Memorial Library or First Christian Church in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.