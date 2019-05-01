Cop Shop (4/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/30)

Interference with LEO

At 1:19 a.m. Clayton J. Martin was arrested for felony interference with law enforcement.

Fire

At 10:04 a.m. a fire was reported at NE 140 Avenue & NE 140 Road.

At 8:38 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 150 Road & NE 140 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:50 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1200 block of NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/30)

Theft

At 12:47 a.m. a report of wanting to speak to an officer in reference to Kimberly Trimmer taking her vape pen was made at 1443 18th Street.

At 2:13 a.m. a theft of cash was reported at 1443 18th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96.

Criminal Damage

At 12:18 p.m. a window being broke out on a vehicle was reported at 1225 Patton Road.

Structure Fire

At 12:24 p.m. a report of her residence at 2124 Adams Street possibly being struck by lightning was made.

Injury Accident

At 12:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 2716 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:01 p.m. a report of someone using her debit card without permission was made at 1316 Garfield.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:47 p.m. a report of someone taking $600 and jewelry was made at 5915 Hemlock Dr.

Injury Accident

At 3:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.

Chase – All Units Standby

At 4:19 p.m. a detective attempted to stop a red Pontiac G6 at 27th Street & Williams Street. The vehicle failed to stop.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:25 p.m. a detective observed a suspicious vehicle at 1411 20th Street and attempted to stop it.

Diabetic Problems

At 5:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.

Gunshot Wound

At 5:39 p.m. a report of accidentally shooting himself in the leg was made at 1706 Williams Street. Subject was transported to Wichita.

Battery

At 7:20 p.m. a report of being battered by an unknown homeless person north of the river was made at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:10 p.m. an officer arrested Trey Schartz for driving without interlock device.