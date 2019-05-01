Cop Shop (4/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/30)
Interference with LEO
At 1:19 a.m. Clayton J. Martin was arrested for felony interference with law enforcement.
Fire
At 10:04 a.m. a fire was reported at NE 140 Avenue & NE 140 Road.
At 8:38 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 150 Road & NE 140 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:50 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1200 block of NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/30)
Theft
At 12:47 a.m. a report of wanting to speak to an officer in reference to Kimberly Trimmer taking her vape pen was made at 1443 18th Street.
At 2:13 a.m. a theft of cash was reported at 1443 18th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96.
Criminal Damage
At 12:18 p.m. a window being broke out on a vehicle was reported at 1225 Patton Road.
Structure Fire
At 12:24 p.m. a report of her residence at 2124 Adams Street possibly being struck by lightning was made.
Injury Accident
At 12:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 2716 10th Street.
Theft
At 1:01 p.m. a report of someone using her debit card without permission was made at 1316 Garfield.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:47 p.m. a report of someone taking $600 and jewelry was made at 5915 Hemlock Dr.
Injury Accident
At 3:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.
Chase – All Units Standby
At 4:19 p.m. a detective attempted to stop a red Pontiac G6 at 27th Street & Williams Street. The vehicle failed to stop.
Burglary / In Progress
At 4:25 p.m. a detective observed a suspicious vehicle at 1411 20th Street and attempted to stop it.
Diabetic Problems
At 5:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.
Gunshot Wound
At 5:39 p.m. a report of accidentally shooting himself in the leg was made at 1706 Williams Street. Subject was transported to Wichita.
Battery
At 7:20 p.m. a report of being battered by an unknown homeless person north of the river was made at 2501 Railroad Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:10 p.m. an officer arrested Trey Schartz for driving without interlock device.