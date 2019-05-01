Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/30)

BOOKED: Clayton Martin on a Barton County District Court case for felony obstruction with a $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson on BTDC warrant for aggravated battery on LEO, battery on City or County Corrections Officer, and criminal damage to property. Bond is set in the amount of $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,377 cash only posted by defendant only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,353 cash only posted by defendant only.

BOOKED: Trey Schartz of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for driving without headlights, no insurance, interlock ignition with a $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Shelby Ellis of Salina on Rice County hold to Rice County SO.

RELEASED: Clayton Martin posted a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BCDC case for felony obstruction.

RELEASED: Brandi L. Gutierrez received a $10,000 OR bond on BCDC case for probation violation.

RELEASED: Jennifer Ogden on BTSO case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $5,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.