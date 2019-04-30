Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.