Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Wednesday’s mean the Farmer Forum. Chip will visit with farmers from all around the Midwest.

11A-8P    Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals

8P-9P          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”