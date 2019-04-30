Update: Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Saturn S driven by Marilyn C. Brooks, 61, Sylvia, was northbound on Thompson at U.S. 50. The driver failed to yield the right of way.

The Saturn struck the right front of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Brian Nisly, 49, Partridge, as it crossed US 50.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. Nisly and a passenger in the Dodge were not injured.

Books and Nisly were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.