Tuesday Sports Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Harrison Bader homered to spark a six-run fifth inning as the surging St. Louis Cardinals rallied past Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 6-3 in the opener of a four-game series. Marcell Ozuna put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 with a two-run single.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tommy Pham, Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi each drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Royals 8-5. Yonny Chirinos improved to 4-0 by earning the win in relief of effective opener Ryne Stanek. Brad Keller took the loss for Kansas City in his first game since serving a five-game suspension for his role in a fracas with the White Sox.

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing one start with patellar tendinitis in his left knee. Wacha was scheduled to pitch the Cardinals’ series opener at the Washington Nationals.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has signed a new contract with an average salary of $4.575 million through the 2024-25 season after leading the Red Raiders to their first national championship game. The deal comes four weeks after the Big 12 co-champions lost in overtime to Virginia in the national title game. It is the second year in a row Beard has been rewarded with a new contract.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tony Benford has been hired as an assistant men’s basketball coach at TCU after finishing last season as interim head coach for LSU’s run to the Sweet 16. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon says he has known Benford for 30 years. Benford was head coach at North Texas from 2012-17 before being an LSU assistant the past two years.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms is looking to transfer. The school confirmed Monday that Simms has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Rather than play for new head coach Neal Brown after Dana Holgorsen left for Houston, Simms wrote Sunday on Twitter, “On to another chapter.” Simms had 46 catches for 699 yards and two touchdowns as a junior this past season.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA has announced a five-year strategy providing guidelines for decision making across all three divisions, the first time the NCAA has come up with a cross-divisional plan for a single sport. College sports’ governing body will explore potential changes to championship formats, officiating and other areas in an effort to further popularize the game. Women’s basketball is coming off another strong Final Four that saw Baylor edge Notre Dame for the title.

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets withstood Damian Lillard’s 39-point effort and Enes Kanter’s strong return to Portland’s lineup in a 121-113 win over the well-rested Trail Blazers in the opener of their second-round playoff series. Lillard, who struck for 50 points, missed 8 of 12 3-point attempts and Gary Harris blocked his 3 from behind in the closing minute to keep the Trail Blazers from closing in. Jamal Murray added 23 points for Denver.

TORONTO (AP) — Despite being down by 19 in the first half, the Toronto Raptors almost came back in a 94-89 loss at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sixers hold on for the win and tie the series at a game each. Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.

DALLAS (AP) — Pat Maroon flicked a puck over goalie Ben Bishop with 1:38 left in a wild third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 4-3. The Blues took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series and are still undefeated on the road this postseason. Maroon’s second goal of the playoffs came after he gathered a loose puck to the left of Bishop and scored. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Dallas, before the series shifts back to St. Louis.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Struggling slugger Jesús Aguilar hit his first two homers of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 with NL MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by lower back soreness. Zach Davies allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings, and Milwaukee opened a 10-game homestand with a breakout game from its beefy first baseman. Aguilar entered hitting .123 after accruing 35 homers and 108 RBIs last season.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Twitter have announced a multiyear extension, including six new live shows for the league’s 100th season. The six shows will be focused on some of the league’s highest-profile events, including the NFL Kickoff, Thanksgiving games, conference championship games, Super Bowl, combine and draft.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Oakland 4

Final Minnesota 1 Houston 0

Final Chi White Sox 5 Baltimore 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 Kansas City 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Washington 3

Final Cincinnati 5 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 3 San Diego 1

Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 1

Final San Francisco 3 L-A Dodgers 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 94 Toronto 89

Final Denver 121 Portland 113

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Dallas 3