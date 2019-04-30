Suspect’s alleged connection to missing Kan. woman remains unsolved

STERLING, Kan. — In taking his own life Monday following the shooting of the Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff, David Madden may leave many questions unanswered. Authorities are still questioning witnesses about the shooting of two law enforcement officers in Rice County. Additionally, there are many unknowns about Madden’s connection to the disappearance of an Oneida, Illinois, woman more than three years ago.

Madden was a person of interest and even a suspect in the disappearance of Megan Foglesong, who was last seen in December of 2015 in Alden, Kansas.

On Tuesday, the KBI stated that the active warrant against Madden that triggered Monday’s shooting was not connected to the young woman’s case.

A Facebook page called “Bring Megan Home” that was started by friends and family of Foglesong had postings about the shooting and press conferences connected to the case.

Many on the page have long believed Madden was connected to the woman’s disappearance, but no arrests were ever made. However, the KBI did execute a search warrant at Madden’s home in 2017.

Calls made to the KBI for an update on the investigation into Foglesong’s case were not returned as of Tuesday evening.