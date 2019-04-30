Sunflower Diversified sponsors downtown Car Wash

Sunflower Diversified Services clients and staff members will provide the elbow grease for their upcoming Car Wash on the south side of Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 15; free-will donations will be accepted.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in central Kansas.

“Sunflower representatives will roll up their sleeves at our first-ever Car Wash fundraiser,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “This is an opportunity to have the winter debris removed from your car, while giving Sunflower representatives a chance to interact with their community.”

“We know how important it is for the people we serve to engage in their community. We hope central Kansas residents mark their calendars now and join us on May 15.”

General car washes will be offered but not detailing.

All proceeds are earmarked for the Beautiful Minds Art Studio, which is in the planning stages. It will provide an avenue for clients at Sunflower to express themselves through artwork.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.