Patty Reynolds nabs Employee Recognition Award

The first impression people get about a business often times depends on their first contact with someone who works there. That’s one of the reasons why Patty Reynolds with the Barton County Health Department was honored with the Employee Recognition Award during Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting. The Employee Recognition Committee recommends outstanding individuals like Patty Reynolds for the award. Patty was nominated by Nursing Supervisor and Deputy Health Officer Karen Winkleman. ERC President Kay Owens read part of Winkleman’s recommendation letter for the board.

Reynolds told Commissioners and those in attendance that the award was special as she battles cancer and told everyone she appreciates their support.

Reynolds serves the department as front office Receptionist/Interpreter and is one of the first contacts that many people have with the Health Department.