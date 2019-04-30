Officers across Kansas show support for wounded sheriff, undersheriff

STERLING, Kan.— Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy was shot and wounded Monday trying to execute a warrant against a man who absconded from the corrections system. He remains hospitalized.

A short time later, Sheriff Bryant Evans was shot in a subsequent standoff at a nearby house that ended early Tuesday with two men dead. Evans has been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement officers from across Kansas have used social media to ask for prayer and show support.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors, Rice County Sheriff’s Office. We have a large amount of Deputies in Rice County assisting with this situation. — Reno County Sheriff (@RenoCoSheriff) April 30, 2019

Thinking of our brothers and sisters at Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Hang in there. We are here for you. 😪 — SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) April 30, 2019

Thinking of our brothers across the state, in Rice County, KS who were shot last night while serving their community. Prayers for a full and speedy recovery! — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) April 30, 2019

Please keep Rice Co Sheriff Bryant Evans and Undersheriff Chad Murphy in your prayers as they recover from gunshot wounds sustained this evening. — Chief Fred Farris (@GoddardChief) April 30, 2019