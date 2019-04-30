Great Bend Post

Officers across Kansas show support for wounded sheriff, undersheriff

by

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans courtesy photo

STERLING, Kan.— Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy was shot and wounded Monday trying to execute a warrant against a man who absconded from the corrections system. He remains hospitalized.

A short time later,  Sheriff Bryant Evans was shot in a subsequent standoff at a nearby house that ended early Tuesday with two men dead.   Evans has been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement officers from across Kansas have used social media to ask for prayer and show support.