The Latest: Shooting critically injures Rice Co. Undersheriff; Sheriff shot, out of hospital

RICE COUNTY – The Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans and Undersheriff Chad Murphy were shot at separate locations in Rice County, on Monday evening. Agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate the shootings, and assist in attempts to apprehend the suspect.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:10 p.m. Monday, Rice County Undersheriff Murphy attempted a car stop near the Sonic Restaurant, just north of the Sterling city limits. The car stop was related to a warrant for the vehicle’s occupant, David L. Madden, 37, of Alden.

Within approximately thirty seconds of initiating the car stop, the Undersheriff radioed to dispatch that he had been shot. EMS responded, and he was flown to a Wichita hospital. Murphy is being treated for four gunshot wounds, and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Following the shooting of the Undersheriff, Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans learned information that Madden likely fled to a residence in rural Rice County, southeast of Raymond. He and another sheriff’s deputy arrived at the residence and encountered Madden. Gunshots were exchanged, and one round struck the Sheriff in the leg.

The Sheriff and deputy called for assistance and additional law enforcement agencies responded. Authorities were able to surround the home, and establish a perimeter.

The Sheriff was taken to a hospital in Lyons, Kan., and was then transported to a Wichita hospital. The Sheriff is currently in good condition.

The standoff at the residence in Rice County continues with multiple law enforcement agencies on scene.

—————

RICE COUNTY— The Kansas Bureau of Investigation respond to the city Sterling in Rice County late Monday afternoon, according to a statement of the Bureau.

Two law enforcement officers from the Rice County Sheriffs Office have been shot.

According to the KBI, the two officers wounded in Sterling are Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans and the Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy.

The suspect is 37-year-old David L. Madden.

We are trying to confirm their conditions but the situation is still very fluid currently. Information is still pending on the status of the suspect, according to Melissa Underwood with the KBI.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.