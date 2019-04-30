Kansas man hospitalized, arrested after altercation with neighbor

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged aggravated battery.

Just after 11:00p.m. Monday, a citizen contacted the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center about a disturbance involving neighbors in the 7200 block of SW Glencrest Drive, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Deputies responded and made contact with Alfredo Campa-Vazquez, 25, of Topeka, who had a gunshot wound to the leg resulting from an altercation when he attempted to enter a neighbor’s residence.

AMR transported Campa-Vazquez to a local hospital where he was treated and discharged to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked with a charge of Aggravated Battery.

Authorities released no additional details.